Our smartphones are increasingly cameras first, communicators second. For many people, a phone is the only camera they own, used for everything from casual snapshots to professional portraits and award-winning landscapes. But as the number of sensors and lenses on our phones skyrocket, so does the complexity of actually taking and editing photos. What lens should I use for this shot? What edits does it need to eke out as much style, color and emotion as possible? And what are the best places to share those photos?

We've developed an eCourse to guide you through all of those problems, and more. It's available on Udemy starting today, and through 11 episodes spanning over an hour and 20 minutes, you'll learn everything you need to know about taking and editing incredible photos using an Android phone. Yes, while this course does provide the basics for anyone taking photos on a phone, it's specifically designed for Android users who, until now, have been left out of the eCourse game. With accessible and easy-to-follow steps, by the end of the course you'll be thinking about phone photography in a completely new way, and you can always revisit individual episodes when you want to give yourself a digital refresher. All of this is just $19.99 for a limited time. Hosted by Android Central's Alex Dobie (with guest appearances by Joe Maring, Phil Nickinson and Michael Fisher), you'll be taken through a variety of topics, from the very basics of composition through picking the right lens for the situation to mastering Pro Mode.

You'll learn how to take selfies the right way. Because it's more complicated than just raising your phone above your head and hitting the shutter button. Master the art of food photography. You already take photos of your food — you might as well learn how to do it properly so you can get those extra likes on the 'Gram. Take photos of kids and pets without the blur. Want to know why the photos of your fast-moving tykes always turn out blurry? Want to fix it? We have you covered. Don't be afraid of the dark (mode). Nighttime photography has improved over the past few years, but you still need to know what you're doing to get the perfect shot. We'll show you how. And lots more. Portraits. Editing. Landscapes. HDR. AI. Rule of thirds. Everything you've wanted to know about mobile photography but were too busy, or too embarrassed, to ask. We'll cover it all in just under an hour and a half. So sign up today and get unlimited access to Android Central's Smartphone Photography eCourse at its introductory offer of just $19.99. This eCourse will keep going. You will also get access to any updates and new content that we add to the course. Because smartphones keep evolving, so will our suggestions. Download a free preview of the the Smartphone Photography eCourse now

