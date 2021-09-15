We've all seen how the prices of the best Android phones have continued to rise over the past several years, while at the same time, the construction of devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 have become ever more complex. Therefore, it stands to reason that more and more consumers might want to protect their investments however they can.
For many, this protection comes in the form of a strong screen protector and/or a solid phone case. Still, others may augment this physical protection with a bit of "virtual" protection in the form of a phone insurance plan.
Sometimes these protection plans are purchased through your phone carrier, while other times, they can be acquired directly from the phone manufacturer, such as Samsung's Care+ or Apple's AppleCare+ services. And then there are third-party service plans that you can purchase from companies like SquareTrade or Asurion, either directly or through a retailer such as Amazon.
With Samsung recently deciding to fold its Premier Service protection plan for the Z Fold and Z Flip lines into its Care+ service, we wondered how many of our readers purchase supplemental phone insurance when they buy a new phone?
If you buy additional coverage, let us know what kind in the comments below. If you don't, we love to know why!
