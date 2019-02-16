I'm writing this blog post from my phone. Well, not completely from my phone as there's a bit of formatting needed that's just too difficult to do without a keyboard no matter how much Zanax there is in the world. But I've written enough of it to say that I did it from a phone and not feel like I'm bending the truth. 60 minutes of working from a phone and I call uncle. I'm not cut out for it. Why I'm doing it from my phone is something I want to talk about this week because I just found someone who does the majority of their work from a Samsung Galaxy J7 they got free from Verizon when they signed up for service. She's a bright senior in high school with a great future in front of her who doesn't feel the need to have any sort of "regular" computer at home because her phone does everything she needs it to do. Crazy, right? That's what I thought too until I found out she's on track to be the graduating class of 2019's Salutatorian. And she did all of her at-home work on a phone.

Granted, the needs of a high school student are different from the needs of someone out of school and in the workforce, but when it comes to the paperwork I'd wager that it's more difficult and there is more of it when you're in school. I asked her to show me some of what she does and how she does it, and she uses the same apps and services that I use from my desktop or Chromebook; the difference is that she's doing it all in the palm of her hand. I couldn't do it. And I think I know why — I was trained to bang keys and drone away in front of a monitor of one sort or another anytime I was tasked to get a thing done. I took typing classes, I learned how to use spreadsheets in consumer mathematics classes, and even English Literature assignments were all to be done in front of a computer. But that was years ago (in a galaxy far, far away) and today things might be different. Her teachers don't seem to care that she works from a phone and her grades tell the tale; she's definitely doing better in school than I ever did. Class Salutatorian I was not. Phones have come a long way in a very short amount of time. But that's only part of the story, because not too long ago, you just couldn't do any type of serious work, whether for school or a paycheck, from a smartphone. The keyboards sucked for the most part and the exception — BlackBerry's physical keyboard — had software that sucked when it came to anything more than email. That was a long time ago, too. The advent of Google Docs and Google Sheets and the great Android and iOS apps for them make doing productive things possible.