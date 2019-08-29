Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network.
Apple Card is bringing iPhone users credit card benefits like Daily Cash, money management tools built into the OS, a physical card made out of titanium, and security and privacy as a main feature of the card. One thing that it doesn't bring, however, is the ability for Android users to actually have it.
If you are looking for a solid cashback credit card and are just ridiculously happy with your Android phone, we've put together a few options that give you great rewards and valuable benefits, no matter what ecosystem you are a part of.
Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express: Cover the staples
This card is built for earning cash back on all the staples. You'll start off with a $250 statement credit after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 3 months. They've also upped the rewards on this card recentlt, adding in 6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions and 3% Cash Back on transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more. The tried and true rewards of the card still remain, offering 6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%), 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations, and 1% Cash Back on other purchases. It also features a low intro APR of 0% for 12 months on purchases and balance transfers (then a variable rate, currently 14.99% to 25.99%). This card charges a $95 annual fee.
Capital One® Quicksilver® Cash Rewards Credit Card: Quick cash
Capital One has put together a drop-dead simple cash back card here. New cardholders can grab a $150 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening. After that, you'll earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day. There's no rotating categories or sign-ups needed to earn cash rewards; plus, cash back won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how much you can earn. The card also comes with a 0% intro APR on purchases for 15 months (16.24%-26.24% variable APR after that) and a 0% intro APR on balance transfers for 15 months (16.24%-26.24% variable APR after that). There is a 3% fee on the amounts transferred within the first 15 months to be aware of. A nice benefit of this card is that is has absolutely no annual fee or foreign transaction fees, so feel free to earn cash back while traveling.
Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card: For the foodies
This card is built for the foodies. Your appetizer will be a $300 cash bonus after you spend $3000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening. After that, dig into the main course: unlimited 4% cash back on dining and entertainment, 2% at grocery stores and 1% on all other purchases. Plus, earn 8% cash back on tickets at Vivid Seats through May 2020. For dessert, enjoy a monthly statement credit for a Postmates Unlimited monthly membership through December 2019. This card also requires no rotating categories or sign-ups needed to earn cash rewards; plus cash back won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how much you can earn. This card also has no foreign transaction fees, but does come with an annual fee that's waived the first year ($95 after that).
Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® Card: Cash for the wise
This is another simple cash back card, with a focus on using and protecting your technology. Power up with a $150 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months, and then earn unlimited 1.5% cash rewards on all purchases. This card ups the cash back earned on on qualified digital wallet purchases, giving 1.8% cash rewards on purchases using Apple Pay® or Google Pay™ for the first 12 months from account opening. There are no category restrictions or sign ups and cash rewards don't expire as long as your account remains open. This card actually protects the phone you are using to make those digital wallet purchases as well, offering up to $600 protection on your cell phone (subject to $25 deductible) against covered damage or theft when you pay your monthly cellular telephone bill with your Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® Card. To top if off, this one also has no annual fee.
Ink Business Cash℠ Credit Card: A business beast
Cash back is this card's business. New cardholders will receive $500 bonus cash back after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. After that, earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year, 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year, and 1% cash back on all other card purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn. You can also take advantage of 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases (then a 15.24% - 21.24% variable APR) to help with cash flow. Feel free to add employee cards at no additional cost and cut expenses as this card has no annual fee.
While it's a shame that Apple Card isn't crossing platforms and coming to Android users anytime soon, there are a ton of cashback options for everyone. In fact, there's every single other option in existence, and most of them work with Google Pay. Find the option that works best how you spend your money!
