Fitbit discounted a wide range of its fitness trackers and smartwatches for Black Friday, from the premium Fitbit Sense to the budget Fitbit Inspire 2. But for the best of the bunch, you'll want to snatch up the Fitbit Charge 5, our undisputed number one pick of the best fitness trackers available.

Currently, $50 off, the Charge 5 sits at $130, which matches the lowest price we've seen on this pseudo-smartwatch. You'll find other smartwatches for cheaper, but none with Fitbit's trademarks: a stylish design, a bevy of useful health sensors, and access to Fitbit Premium health data.

Among all the Black Friday Fitbit deals available today, the Charge 5 at $130 strikes the best balance between quality and affordability. The Luxe, Charge 4, or Inspire 2 will save you even more, but sacrifice tons of useful features; and the Versa 3 and Sense give you a more traditional watch design with a larger touchscreen and music storage, but no other major upgrades to justify the extra $50 to $70.

With the Fitbit Charge 5, its 1-inch AMOLED display is bright and readable, giving you enough information without weighing down your wrist. You also get access to all the essential sensors, including optical heart rate, blood oxygen, electrocardiogram, and electrodermal activity. So you'll know everything about your body, from your temperature to your stress, heart rate to heart rhythm.

As for your workouts, you'll have built-in GPS so you can leave your phone at home, tons of sport modes, week-long battery life, and six months of free Fitbit Premium data before you have to start paying monthly.

If you're willing to spend more on Black Friday fitness tracker deals, you can "save" more, including up to $200 off some premium Garmin watches. Or you can spend much less on a cheap Amazfit or Amazon Halo tracker. But the Charge 5 strikes a perfect balance, giving you a tracker you can afford now but will last you for years.