Android Central's End of the Year 2025 Special

This past year was a whirlwind! Every single company announced a multitude of news and products, and Android Central had an incredible year covering the technology you use daily.



We saw great strides in how companies have evolved AI, and many companies launched new products that could be the future. We took the time to reflect on the year and think about what we want 2026 to look like.



This end-of-year special is split up into three sections. For the first time this year, Android Central's staff decided to give out report cards. We looked at what we wrote at the end of 2024 and asked ourselves: Did companies meet our expectations for 2025? Were they able to fulfil some of our predictions?

We also took the time to think about 2026. What do we hope to see, what kind of launches do we want, what do we expect of the companies we cover every single day? Surprisingly, this has turned into a fun experiment. At the end of 2026, will these companies meet our expectations?

Along with this, we want to show our appreciation towards those companies that released stellar products. Our team has put a lot of effort into voting and narrowing down our winners of this past year into several categories, so we hope you enjoy it.

Congratulations to all the winners! We can't wait to see what you do next year.

Finally, thank you, our loyal readers, for being the heart of Android Central. Your trust, enthusiasm, and engagement inspire everything we do. We’re deeply grateful for your continued support and for making our content a part of your daily journey.

Here’s to another exciting year of exploring, learning, and growing together in the world of Android and beyond!



Happy reading, happy holidays, and a happy New Year! Stay safe, and be happy!



- Shruti Shekar, Editor-in-Chief

IDC-exclusives (Coming soon!)

The foldable phone ‘failure’ is over: Why 2026 is set to change everything Navigating 2026: Big innovations & supply chain challenges in consumer electronics lie ahead

Tech in 2025: Android Central Report Cards

Top news of 2025 Android OS in 2025 (Coming soon!) Wearables, smartwatches, and more in 2025 Google and Samsung in 2025 OnePlus and Motorola in 2025 The state of AI in 2025 Accessories in 2025 Consumer audio in 2025 North American smartphone market in 2025 Asia smartphone market in 2025 XR/VR in 2025 Chromebooks and tablets in 2025 (coming soon!) The mobile tech market in 2025 Wear OS in 2025

Android Central's Best of 2025 (Coming soon!)