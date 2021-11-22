Starting at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will cost just $249 on Walmart in one of the most epic Black Friday phone deals we've seen. And that's not hyperbole: the cheapest we've seen the S20 FE before now is $549.

Before you get too excited, Walmart is reserving this sweet deal for its Walmart+ members, at least initially. Walmart+ members get a four-hour head start on Black Friday deals, so theoretically, this deal will open up to the general public at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET — but there's no guarantee it'll still be in stock by then. You'll also need to pay for a full membership to get access; no trial membership trickery.

Frankly, paying $13 for a month of Walmart+ to save $450 on a phone seems like a no-brainer, but it's your call!

The other caveat is that you'll need to use this phone with Walmart's Straight Talk, which may or may not work for you. It's the rare MNVO that is compatible with AT&T, Verizon, or T-Mobile, so you can get a SIM card with the best network for your area. And its larger plans come with tons of data and free international calling. But it's also more expensive monthly than other options like Mint Mobile or Tello.