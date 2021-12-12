Best business backpacks 2022

Even if you work remotely, there are times where you'll be traveling and will need the best business backpack. We look for a balance of style and business savvy, which is why Nomatic is our favorite choice for a business backpack. This pack's big focus is design and functionality, and that is why it's also one of the best backpacks out there, even for just general purpose usage. But, of course, there are plenty of bags to suit your business needs, and we have them right here.

Best business backpack overall: Nomatic Travel Pack

Source: Nomatic (Image credit: Source: Nomatic)

Nomatic's backpack was a huge hit on Kickstarter, and for a good reason. Thanks to the water-resistant material and waterproof zippers, tons of great features are built into this backpack for easy access, and you won't have to worry about Mother Nature getting in. Security isn't an issue because Nomatic's Travel Pack has lockable perimeter zippers to help keep your things safe from thieves. There is also a hidden RFID blocking pocket built into the back of the bag, along with reflective printed ink to help make you visible during the evening.

It's an incredibly stylish backpack and very comfortable to wear for long periods, even with being able to house up to a 15.5-inch laptop, 12-inch tablet, and every other accessory you'll need. If your shoulders start to get tired, the Nomatic can be carried like a briefcase by merely unsnapping the back panel and tucking in the shoulder straps. It's the little extras that make the Nomatic Travel Pack perfect for business and the top choice for business backpacks.

It's fantastic for travel with hidden pockets, a roller bag sleeve, and a cord pass-through. It's TSA friendly which makes getting through airport check-ins a lot easier and less stressful. Everything about this backpack makes it the perfect business backpack out there. It's incredibly stylish, very durable, lots of awesome compartments and ways to access your bag. Plus, the company offers a lifetime warranty on its lineup of backpacks.

NOMATIC Travel Pack Business meets functionality meets fashion. Today's Best Deals $200 at Best Buy Reasons to buy + Exterior zippers are waterproof + Made from water-resistant fabric + Looks incredibly stylish + Lifetime warranty Reasons to avoid - It's pricey - Comes in one color

Best business backpack for value: KOPACK Business Laptop Backpack

Source: Amazon (Image credit: Source: Amazon)

The KOPACK Business Laptop Backpack is a great all-around backpack that will let you bring everything you need for work. It's a tad bulky, but you'll still look professional, and it comes at an excellent price. Capable of housing up to a 15.6-inch laptop, the Business Laptop Backpack has plenty of pockets, and those pockets can be neatly organized with built-in pouches.

The backpack has a lot of excellent storage space and neat little pockets to keep things like your wallet, passport, or cell phone secure from thieves. Also, the backpack sits more flush to your back due to its design, which means less added stress, making it pretty comfortable. We're a huge fan of KOPACK's backpack offerings, as the company makes one the best backpacks for Chromebooks as well as the Business Laptop Backpack.

Some might find this backpack a tad on the bulkier side, but that's the price you have to pay when it comes to having a load of pockets. Although the ability to lock your zippers is an extremely convenient feature, you'll have to find your own lock as KOPACK doesn't include one.

KOPACK Business Laptop Backpack A great backpack at a great price Today's Best Deals $34 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Plenty of pockets + Well padded + Anti-theft compartments + Water-resistant Reasons to avoid - It's bulky - You'll have to find your own lock

Best business backpack with style: Timbuk2 Parker Commuter Backpack

Source: Timbuk2 (Image credit: Source: Timbuk2)

Timbuk2 steps up to the plate and hits a game-winning grand slam out of the ballpark with its Parker Commuter Backpack. This pack is the perfect balance between fully functional, weather-proof protection and business chic for any industry. Plus, it's incredibly professional and stylish.

What is great is that the Parker is a 30-liter pack, weighs 3.8 lbs, and can hold a 15-inch laptop computer. You shouldn't have any problems bringing all of your work essentials, and if you need a little extra space, the Parker is expandable. The air mesh back will keep you nice and cool. If you get caught in a downpour, the Parker comes with a completely waterproof cover to keep all of your things nice and dry. Plus, it has a lifetime warranty.

While having three zippered pockets on the front can be extremely convenient, you won't want to keep anything of value in there. In addition, these are not theft-proof, and you won't be able to lock them. You also may run into some issues at the airport, as the Parker Commuter is not TSA friendly.

Timbuk2 Parker Commuter Backpack Look professional and hit the gym afterward. Today's Best Deals $219 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Very durable + Comes with a water-proof cover + Lifetime warranty Reasons to avoid - Front compartment not theft-proof - Not TSA friendly - Expensive

Best lightweight business backpack: Douchebags Scholar Backpack

Source: Douchebags (Image credit: Source: Douchebags)

Don't let the name of this company throw you off; they make great products. The Scholar backpack is a simple and very professional-looking bag that weighs only 1.65lbs. There are only three separate compartments total to keep it lightweight: two small pockets on the outside and one main compartment internally. The little pockets are great for things such as sunglasses, pens, or snacks.

The internal compartment is big enough for your computer and other devices, but it means some sacrifices to make the backpack lightweight. It's not well-padded, and it doesn't have any organizers inside. Everything is just floating around in the bag. It probably isn't the best bag for traveling, but it is perfect for a quick afternoon business meeting.

Douchebags Scholar Backpack Very lightweight backpack with a lot of style Today's Best Deals $119 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Lightweight + Lots of style Reasons to avoid - Lack of compartments - Not padded - Not great for travel

Best business backpack for charging: Mancro Business Backpack

Source: Amazon (Image credit: Source: Amazon)

From running errands throughout the day to covering a trade show, at some point, you'll need to recharge your batteries. What happens if you don't want to deal with carrying a portable charger around separately all day? That's where the TYLT Lifestyle comes in. The company includes a 5,200mAh portable battery with the backpack and built-in cable guidance straps, so they don't get tangled up.

If you need to carry around a laptop, most folks will be fine, thanks to the 15.6-inch compartment. This inner pocket is also padded, ensuring that no harm will come to your laptop while you're out and about. Plus, you'll have the added benefit of being able to keep your belongings from ending up in the hands of others with the included zipper lock.

The biggest hindrance to the Lifestyle bag is that the pockets aren't exactly the biggest compared to others on this list. So while you will be able to carry the best laptops with you, it might be a tight squeeze if you need to throw in a tablet, along with anything else you need. And while this backpack has a built-in USB charging port on the outside, you'll need to provide your own portable charger to give you the juice that you need.

Mancro Business Backpack Keep your devices charged up Today's Best Deals $25 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Laptop compartment is padded + Built-in cable guidance straps + External USB port with included charging cable + Includes zipper lock Reasons to avoid - Only one large compartment - Does not include a portable charger

Best business backpack for photographers: Manfrotto Manhattan Mover-30

Source: Manfrotto (Image credit: Source: Manfrotto)

Although the Peak Design Everyday Backpack is a fan-favorite amongst photographers, Manfrotto's Manhattan Mover-30 is a well-laid out camera bag that doesn't look techy. Instead, it's very stylish with big compartments for your camera and multiple lenses. Plus, they've managed to squeeze pockets into every inch of this backpack without making it feel bulky.

The shoulder straps look a little flimsy, but they hold up, and the bag feels balanced when you're wearing it. The computer compartment sits in the front of the backpack, which seems odd to me, but it works. So, your camera gear rests on your back. And thanks to a very cool padded hatch located on the back part of the backpack between the shoulder straps, you're able to have fast and easy access to all of your camera gear simply by slipping one of your arms out of the bag.

While it's awesome to have a backpack with more pockets than you can think of, you should be wary. Overloading the Manhattan Mover-30 with too much stuff can put stress on the zippers, opening the door to not opening or closing those pockets when you need them the most.

Manfrotto Manhattan Camera Backpack Mover-50 Heavy-duty camera bag Today's Best Deals $150 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Able to hold two cameras + Lots of great pockets + Backpack can hold a lot of weight + Weather-proof cover Reasons to avoid - Computer compartment at the front - A full bag can put pressure on zippers - Shoulder straps not super comfortable

Best business backpack for travelers: Targus CitySmart Advanced Laptop Backpack

Source: Targus (Image credit: Source: Targus)

More and more people are working remotely these days, and that means you need to have the right backpack to bring all of your work essentials. The Targus CitySmart Advanced Laptop Backpack is perfect for those traveling around or who need to catch a plane with only one bag. For laptops, the compartment will house up to a 15.6-inch laptop and folds out easily when you need to head through a TSA checkpoint.

As for the pockets, you'll find a few additional compartments, with stash pockets placed in various areas of the bag for smaller items. There's even another pocket near the top for quick access to your sunglasses or your smartphone. Targus even went so far as to provide an integrated trolley strap to throw this backpack on your suitcase to give your shoulders a break.

With a bag that's clearly designed for traveling, we're a bit disappointed to see that the zippers don't lock into place. And while Targus did a great job with the padding on the back, the straps are a bit flimsy and could end up pulling on your shoulders if your bag is packed to the brim. Finally, if you were hoping for a built-in charging port to keep your phone or other devices charged, you may want to look elsewhere or rely on sticking a portable charger in a pocket of its own.

Targus CitySmart Advanced Laptop Backpack The perfect backpack for the remote worker. Today's Best Deals $57 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Weather-resistant + Checkpoint-friendly design + Integrated strap for easier travel + Separate and dedicated pockets for laptop and tablet Reasons to avoid - No locking zippers - No built-in charging port - Straps are a bit uncomfortable

Best business backpack for commuters: Samsonite Tectonic Backpack

Source: Samsonite (Image credit: Source: Samsonite)

Samsonite's Tectonic Backpack is the ultimate option for folks who commute to work five days a week. There's more space than you can shake a stick at, with compartments that can be collapsed to add more general storage to the bag. For laptop protection, there's a dedicated compartment that can house a laptop up to 17 inches.

The Tectonic Backpack has plenty of internal and external pocket space, and the design is sleek while offering dual-zippered side pockets for quick access. Keeping with the design, there's a convenient and rather wide strap on the top, making it easy to "grab and go" when you don't have time to throw on the back straps.

Before you start heading out for long days away from home, be sure to take out your new backpack to wear it in. The straps are kind of stiff, and you could end up with some shoulder pains until things loosen up. Also, while it's great that Samsonite included a built-in USB port, you'll have to provide your own juice, as there's no portable charger included.

Samsonite Tectonic Backpack The perfect backpack for the remote worker Today's Best Deals $90 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Fits laptops up to 17 inches + Dual-zippered side pockets + Handle on the top for "grab and go" versatility + Built-in USB port Reasons to avoid - Shoulder straps feel stiff - Only two colors - No portable charger included

Get the best business backpack to meet your needs

There are many backpacks out there, but the one we recommend for any on-the-go business person is the NOMATIC Travel Pack. Its unique professional design, robust functionality, and style make it our choice for the best business backpacks. The company even pushed an update to this series of backpacks, adding YKK zippers and durable material, ensuring that your new backpack will last you for the years to come.

Plus, with plenty of storage, a retractable key ring, and its adaptability, it's the extras that put this bag in a league of its own. The key factors here are safety, durability, and functionality - and this backpack is the perfect fit for any business venture. There's even a lifetime warranty, giving the peace of mind that your backpack is protected.

Credits — The team that worked on this guide

Bobby Carlton has been working in technology for over 10 years and has been on a lifelong quest to find the holy grail of backpacks. At any given point, you'll find at least five different backpacks in his closet that he uses for different situations. Follow him on Twitter.

Andrew Myrick is a regular freelancer at Android Central and iMore. He has been a tech enthusiast ever since the original iPhone was released and continues to flip-flop between devices. You might as well hook him up to an IV filled with coffee to get him through the day. If you have any questions, you can find him on Twitter, and he'll get back to you.