Samsung Galaxy Tabs are high-quality but tend to be expensive, even on sale. If you're looking for an affordable tablet that's an alternative to the Amazon Fire series, the Galaxy Tab A and A7 Lite have significant discounts today on Best Buy for Black Friday. The cheapest is $100 ($50 off) for the Galaxy Tab A (2019), while our favorite pick is the 64GB Galaxy Tab A7 Lite ($70 off).

With an 8.7-inch display, quad Dolby Atmos speakers, 3GB RAM, 1TB of expandable storage, a durable 5,100mAh battery, and relatively lightweight 13oz design, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a truly quality device that's especially attractive at this low Black Friday price.

For pure affordability, the Galaxy Tab A tops the list. It's got a compact design that, like the Fire HD 8, is especially handy for streaming in bed or on the go. It's no workhorse but has more than enough juice as a casual streaming device.

Among the best Black Friday tablet deals, we've mostly focused on the premium tablets. Some of our favorites like the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ have major discounts for Black Friday, but even up to $200 off, these will still make serious cuts into your holiday budget.

With the Galaxy Tab A or A7 Lite tablets, you're getting budget-level quality, but you get the benefit of the full Android ecosystem, not just the limited app marketplace available on Amazon Fire tablets.

If you want a middle ground between the premium S7 and budget A7 Tabs, take a look at the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, our pick for one of the best tablets for students in mid-range value. It gives you 12 hours of battery life, a 10.4-inch screen, 4GB of memory, improved S Pen support, and other perks — for up to $130 off right now.