Samsung Galaxy Tabs are high-quality but tend to be expensive, even on sale. If you're looking for an affordable tablet that's an alternative to the Amazon Fire series, the Galaxy Tab A and A7 Lite have significant discounts today on Best Buy for Black Friday. The cheapest is $100 ($50 off) for the Galaxy Tab A (2019), while our favorite pick is the 64GB Galaxy Tab A7 Lite ($70 off).
Among the best Black Friday tablet deals, we've mostly focused on the premium tablets. Some of our favorites like the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ have major discounts for Black Friday, but even up to $200 off, these will still make serious cuts into your holiday budget.
With the Galaxy Tab A or A7 Lite tablets, you're getting budget-level quality, but you get the benefit of the full Android ecosystem, not just the limited app marketplace available on Amazon Fire tablets.
If you want a middle ground between the premium S7 and budget A7 Tabs, take a look at the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, our pick for one of the best tablets for students in mid-range value. It gives you 12 hours of battery life, a 10.4-inch screen, 4GB of memory, improved S Pen support, and other perks — for up to $130 off right now.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
This tablet skirts the mid-range line between affordable and higher-end tablets. It's more expensive than the Tab A series, but it gives you much more screen space and better performance, making it more likely to give you plenty of longevity. And at $100 to $130 off, it's not that much more expensive.
Whichever tablet you decide to buy, you should be very happy with the overall quality of Samsung tablets. They're always consistently getting software and security updates, their displays have great color performance, and we're generally impressed with their battery life and audio quality while streaming.
