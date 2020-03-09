The plant-based Incipio Organicore case is 100% biodegradable in a compostable environment, reducing landfill waste by naturally re-entering the environment from where it started. Designed with eco-friendly and slim protection in mind, Organicore is tested to protect against drops of up to six feet while maintaining a premium look and form-fitting design.

Eco-friendly protection, made from plants, 100% compostable

6-foot drop protection

Slim, lightweight and flexible shell with a smooth exterior and raised bezel for added screen protection

Wireless charging-compatible

We've teamed up with Incipio to give away a new Samsung Galaxy S20+ and five cases to keep it safe and stylish! Keep reading for details on how to enter!

The Prize

One giveaway winner will receive:

(1) Samsung Galaxy S20+ in Cosmic Black and Cloud Blue

(1) Organicore Collection case bundle (Includes Black, Deep Pine Green, Stone Gray, Dusty Pink, and Mystic Blue)

The Giveaway

Enter using the widget below. There are multiple ways to enter, each with varying point values. Complete all the tasks for maximum entries and your best shot at winning! Keep in mind that all winning entries are verified and if the task was not completed or cannot be verified, a new winner will be chosen. Phone service is not included with the prize and we make no guarantees that the phone will work with your service provider, so be sure to check that before you enter. US entries only, please.

The giveaway is open through March 23, 2020, and the winner will be announced right here shortly after the closing date. Good luck!

Win a Samsung S20+ and Organicore Collection case bundle from Incipio!

Disclaimer: Subject to official terms and conditions. Sweepstakes valid from 3/09/20 at 7:00am PDT through 3/23/20 at 11:59pm PDT. Eligible to U.S. customers who are 18 years of age or older. By entering you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.