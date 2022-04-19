If you're familiar with Google's sustainability efforts, you know the company is committed to making greener choices. Now, these efforts are extending to consumers with the launch of Google Maps' eco-friendly driving directions. The new feature was announced last year.

In addition to displaying the fastest route available, Google Maps will also show users the most fuel-efficient route. The company estimates that eco-friendly routing may potentially prevent over 1 million tons of carbon emissions per year, which is equal to removing more than 200,000 cars from the road.

Whether you're using Google Maps eco-friendly driving directions on an Android phone or an iPhone or iPad, the step-by-step process is relatively easy.

How to find eco-friendly driving directions in Google Maps

1. Search for any destination in the Google Maps app for Android or iOS.

2. At the bottom left, select Directions.

3. Enter your start location.

4. At the top right, select ... More.

(Image credit: Android Central)

5. Select Route options.

6. Select Prefer fuel-efficient routes.

7. Select Done.

Once you trigger this option, then hitting Directions will typically show a green leaf symbol and the promise that it is the "Most fuel-efficient" route available. Swipe up to show more information, and it'll say "Uses X% less fuel than alternate routes," promising "fewer hills, less traffic & constant speeds."

If you decide that speed is more important for a trip than fuel economy, then simply re-follow the steps above and uncheck "Prefer fuel-efficient routes" to change back your results.

(Image credit: Google)

Even if you don't use this option, Google may help make your drives more fuel-efficient anyway. It created an initiative called the Environmental Insights Explorer (EIE) that gives cities "free access to Google’s unique mapping data" so they can "make sustainable decisions regarding cleaner transport policies." Google hopes this will encourage cities to invest more in public transportation and reduce emissions over time.

How to find bike-share and scooter-share options in Google Maps

Google understands the importance of eco-friendly alternatives to driving, which is why it helps to have options. The company has also expanded bike and scooter share information to over 300 cities around the world on both Android and iOS. You can find nearby stations and pinpoint how many vehicles are available at that moment in major cities such as New York, Berlin, New York, São Paulo, and more. When you're done, you can check and confirm there's a place to park before heading to the station.

Here's how to find that information:

1. Search for your destination and select Directions.

2. Enter your start location.

3. Select the Cycling tab.

4. On the display bottom, you'll see the time it would take on Your bike. To that tab's right, you may see other bike-share or scooter-share options. Select another tab to see your options.

(Image credit: Android Central)

Partnered services will appear on the map, showing how many bikes are available at the nearest location. You'll also see approximate walking times to the nearest available bike, cycling distance to the nearest parking spot, and walk time from that spot to your final destination. And if the service has its own Android or iOS app, you'll see an Open app option to reserve your bike or scooter.

If, however, you don't see any other tabs, that means your city isn't currently supported by Google Maps, and you'll have to rely on your own bike to get around.

More to come

Google is also working on a tool called "lite navigation for cyclists." This feature will allow users to quickly view important details about their route without keeping their screen on or entering turn-by-turn navigation mode. This makes it much easier to track your trip progress, see your ETA updated in real-time, and know the elevation of your route while keeping your focus on the road.

While Google still hasn't released this tool after announcing it in October 2021, we suspect it will arrive soon. That could make some cyclists more likely to leave the car behind and rely on their bikes, which is the most eco-friendly decision you can make.

For now, you can use Google Maps to find eco-friendly businesses as well, once you've reached your destination. Google's Sustainable with Google program is adding a bunch of other tools for Google and Android users to make more environmentally positive decisions in their lives, if you're interested.