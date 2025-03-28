What you need to know

Google is reportedly rolling out an "Ask about place" chip that leverages Gemini in the Maps app.

When selecting a place and surfacing Gemini, users can tap this chip and write a query about it for the AI to fulfill with directions, location, and other info.

There are reports that the feature isn't functioning properly 100% of the time, so Google's plan behind this rollout is a little unclear.

A Maps update was recently spotted as reports claim the app will become more user-friendly with at a glance information.

Google's rolling out some additional Gemini aid to its navigational app; however, it seems there's room for improvement.

Alongside Android Authority, social media tipster AssembleDebug spotted Google rolling out a new "Ask about place" suggestion chip in Maps. The demo highlights the user's ability to surface Gemini when in Maps and tap the new chip directly above the text field. From there, users can enter a question about the place before submitting. The AI will run through its normal processes before returning an answer to your query.

Gemini will confirm that it's discovered the place you've selected in Maps, as well as offer a set of directions for you. This is delivered via a tappable link in the app. Moreover, Gemini delivers additional pieces of information like the place's location, an approximation of how long it'd take to get there, and more.

What's strange is that even though Google has started rolling this "Ask about place" chip out officially, the publication claims it's not working a hundred percent of the time.

The feature has reportedly been spotted for "most points of interest," but for those that Gemini can't fulfill, it will let you know. There's speculation Google might shove certain aspects of Gemini's involvement with Maps behind Gemini Advanced. Nothing's been confirmed anywhere yet, so perhaps this is more of a test run than reality for the app.

(Image credit: Android Authority)

Interestingly, the way Gemini's new chip works in Maps echoes an update Google rolled out for its app last year. Receiving directions from Gemini for Maps a year prior was a little tiring, as users were left interacting with links. After the change, Gemini would conduct all of its work through your attached Maps extension, providing a card similar to the "Ask about place" chip we're seeing reported today.

Additionally, the AI model would automatically take users into Maps with the delivered set of directions, ready to get going. In Gemini, this is all done by saying "Navigate to [place]" or "Take me to [x]." Most of this has rolled over into the AI's chip in Maps; however, it seems like users are still required to hit the provided link before directions can be delivered.

It's an odd reversion, but there's a chance Google is still going through the motions with it.

In other news, a more recent Maps update was spotted in development, which involves the app becoming more user-friendly. The app could give users more information at a glance, like available parking, fuel efficiency, and ETA. This will all seemingly be delivered to users in the initial window after users set their desired destination in the app.