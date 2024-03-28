Gemini now takes you straight to Google Maps navigation when you ask for directions

What you need to know

Google's Gemini just got even handier. Now, when you tell it where you want to go, it automatically fires up Google Maps navigation, so you won't need to manually start directions.

Prior to this update, when you used Google Gemini for directions, it would give you a quick card with the basics: distance, estimated time, and a map. Plus, there was a handy link for detailed directions. Tapping that would whisk you away to Google Maps for the full route.

It was a bit of a hassle with Gemini, no doubt. A true hands-free experience shouldn't require you to tap a link just to get directions.

But that's history now with the latest Gemini update on the Play Store, first reported by 9to5Google. Now, thanks to Google's tweak, voice commands automatically submit, so you don't have to bother hitting the "send" button anymore.

When you say "Navigate to [place]" or "Take me to [x]," Gemini gives you a quick rundown: the route, time, distance, and a map with a "directions" link. Then, after a brief pause, it jumps straight into Maps with your route ready to roll, making things smoother and more hands-free for you.

Gemini does this by using a slew of extensions that connect it to other Google products. According to 9to5Google, Gemini does not need to use the traditional Google Assistant to complete tasks; instead, it relies on the Google Maps extension.

If you're always on the move and rely on your phone for navigation, you'll probably love this update. Now, asking for directions means getting on the road in seconds without lifting a finger. It's a game-changer for saving time, especially when you're busy hustling around.

Although Google has been beefing up Gemini's abilities, it's still missing a few tricks that Google Assistant has, like Routines and playing music commands. If you opt for Gemini, knowing its strengths will help you make the most of it.