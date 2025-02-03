Android Auto users report issues with TomTom GO, but devs say a fix is coming

What you need to know

Drivers with the TomTom GO app on Android Auto have taken to its Play Store review page to report issues.

Users state they are receiving error messages and a completely sour experience, which could've been caused by a new Android Auto update.

While the devs work on a fix, Android Auto suffered audio stuttering and error messages late last year, as well.

Drivers are encountering an issue with a navigational app for cars and trucks with Google's in-car software.

Users have reportedly taken to the Play Store to report issues with the TomTom GO app on Android Auto (via 9to5Google). Many of the most recent reviews on the store in February voice display issues and permission problems with the navigational tool. One user with a review on February 2 states, "Disappointing as the app does not want to display on Android Auto in car."

A day later, another user piggybacked off a previous review, adding that their granted permissions are "not recognized" by TomTom GO in a 2024 Toyota Yaris Cross. They state that, even after re-applying the permissions, the same error message appears, forcing them to repeat the process.

Strangely, the problems have seemingly started in January — most notably, toward the end of the month.

There are a host of TomTom GO app reviews between January 29 and 30, where users state the program no longer works with Android Auto. Users are encountering GPS problems but, more importantly, they state the issue occurred after the recent Android Auto software update.

It's unclear whether the issue is connected (though it seems likely). The support team behind TomTom GO is aware of the problem and is actively working to fix it. A TomTom International BV representative responded to one user report stating, "We are sorry to hear about the problem and we are aware of this issue - Our developers are actively working on it. As soon we have any updates we will let you know via release notes."

(Image credit: TomTom)

Among the many navigational apps, TomTom Go sought to separate itself with car and truck features that arrived a while back. The company released a "truck plan" for drivers of larger vehicles so they can plan routes "differently from others." The addition was seen as positive, considering vehicle size (think sixteen-wheelers) and weight can't go everywhere other cars can. The update lets truck drivers see traffic, truck parking, height restrictions, and more.

Android Auto encountered some issues late last year (Dec 24), involving stuttering audio and error messages. Users were encouraged to remain on v13.3 of the OS after the problem surfaced. Playing music or listening to information from Google Maps gave users stuttering audio issues while error messages hit users with a Pixel 9 Pro.

To begin January, Google pushed Android Auto onto the Polestar 2, bringing with it an HD Radio, seamless phone connecting, and a brand new media player.