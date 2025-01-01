Android Auto rolls into the Polestar 2 to cover some gaps in Android Automotive

What you need to know

The latest software update for Polestar 2, P3.3.16, brings cool upgrades like HD radio and smoother low-speed driving, with wired Android Auto as the main highlight.

Android Auto integration was a top request from Polestar 2 owners, as revealed by a Polestar rep in a private Facebook group.

The update is rolling out to Polestar 2 models from 2021 onward, available via OTA or service appointments.

Polestar 2 drivers can now enjoy the long-awaited support for wired Android Auto, adding a fresh way to connect your phone and enhance the infotainment experience.

The Polestar 2’s newest software update, P3.3.16, packs a few nifty upgrades like HD radio and smoother low-speed driving. The highlight, of course, is that wired Android Auto is now in the mix, giving drivers the option to blend their favorite smartphone features with the car’s Android Automotive operating system.

As spotted by Droid-Life, a Polestar rep revealed in a private Facebook group that Android Auto integration was one of the most requested features from Polestar 2 owners.

With Android Auto now on board, the Polestar 2 takes its user-friendly approach up a notch, offering seamless connectivity for both major smartphone platforms, alongside the existing CarPlay support.

The Android ecosystem has been getting a number of exciting upgrades this year, including a fresh media player for Android Auto. While Android Auto has been evolving quickly, Android Automotive has been a bit slower to update due to the unique challenges of in-car tech. But now, Polestar 2 owners have something to cheer about with the latest update.

The merge of Android Auto and Android Automotive in the Polestar 2 is a big step forward, giving owners a more flexible and tailored in-car experience by combining the best features of both platforms.

Unlike native Android Automotive, phone-projected Android Auto focuses more on convenience. It makes accessing your personal accounts quicker and simplifies the setup with just a simple USB connection.

This update is rolling out to Polestar 2 models from 2021 onward, arriving via OTA and also available through service appointments.

Polestar 2 owners still waiting for the Android Auto update might need to hang tight. It’s possible the rollout was paused for a bit over the holiday season.