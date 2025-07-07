What you need to know

Reports claim ByteDance is developing a U.S.-specific version of its TikTok to potentially solve the issues the U.S. government has expressed.

This new app would replace the current version over 170 million users have in the U.S., and TikTok is speculated to begin informing users about the move.

Sources claim this new TikTok app could debut on September 5, just ahead of the next ban deadline of September 17.

The U.S. government has remained clear about its concerns with TikTok, most notably its ties with China and its uses with user data.

ByteDance is reportedly taking on a massive project: the creation of a separate U.S.-focused TikTok app for its users.

This report comes from The Information and its alleged sources, which state ByteDance is creating a U.S. version of TikTok in preparation for a September launch. A person close to the matter informed the publication that "getting all of TikTok’s users in the U.S. to move over to a new app, bringing their profiles with them, could pose technical issues in practice." There are roughly over 170 million users on TikTok in the U.S., just for perspective.

While this may seem strange, sources suggest this could be a maneuver to help satiate the U.S. government's "data security" concerns. If you remember, this was a major catalyst behind the government's stern look at TikTok's (ByteDance) handling of data in China.

Elsewhere, the Trump Administration reportedly informed the press late last week (July 4) that the government is "getting close" to sealing the deal on a TikTok purchase for its U.S. operations. However, a challenge remains: getting China to O.K. the deal.

ByteDance is supposedly working to get this new "TikTok for U.S." app out on September 5, before its next ban deadline, which is September 17. The report states the new version will be available on U.S. app stores, and there's speculation that TikTok would begin informing its U.S.-based users about the switch ahead of time to prepare. The publication adds that the old (original) version will remain active until March 2026.

Finding a way

(Image credit: TikTok)

We've been on this TikTok ban train for a while, and last year was no different as the House passed a bill that offered two routes: sell to a U.S. company or face a ban. While TikTok's part was included in the country's larger bill focusing on foreign sanctions, the root of the problem is the nation's worry about how the app is using user data. In 2024, legislators expressed concern over the app's ties to China and that the app could "push propaganda to the US crowd."

Moreover, the "heaps" of data TikTok is cataloguing were also a concern.

ByteDance has remained against the idea of completely selling off TikTok in the U.S., stating it would rather ditch the country entirely. Fast-forward to today, and Trump has extended TikTok's stay in the U.S. until September 17, as the country seeks divestiture. This comes after the administration's previous 75-day extension, which began back in April. It seemed evident earlier this year that ByteDance was working with the government to hash out a way forward that both sides could be happy with.

Still, nothing was set in stone, and there were "key matters" that needed to be resolved. Perhaps this alleged TikTok U.S. version could solve those problems. If the reports are true, we might only have a couple of months to wait and see.