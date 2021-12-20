Before you leave for your next extended break or vacation, do your colleagues, coworkers, and contacts a favor and set up an automated out-of-office response for your email. Not only is it the respectful thing to do so that they aren't left waiting, but it can also go a long way towards removing some of the inevitable anxiety and pressure you might be feeling while away from the office.

You won't have to feel like you're a bad employee when you ignore your email for days on end, and you can truly enjoy your time off. We'll show you how easy it is to set an out-of-office reply in Gmail so you can get back to the business of self-care.