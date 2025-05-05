What you need to know

Instagram’s new Blend feature allows users to create a shared feed of Reels with friends in Direct Messages, based on their individual and collective Instagram activities.

The feature was first announced last month, and it is now being rolled out in phases, with users in regions like the U.S. and Canada already experiencing it.

While it appears to be a new way to consume even more Reels than users are accustomed to, it is accessible through a new Blend icon in DMs.

A couple of weeks ago, Instagram announced a new feature to keep its users more engaged, especially in the Direct Messages (DMs). The head of the social media platform, Adam Mosseri, had introduced the feature, dubbed Blend, and it appears the feature is seeing a wider rollout across regions.

Blend is a new way for Instagram users to connect with friends in DMs. It is a shared feed of popular Reels that combines recommendations from individual users and their friends—both can see a shared feed of Reels according to their tastes. Generating a shared feed is quite easy, and it can be created with a friend or in a group DM.

A post shared by Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) A photo posted by on

Heading over to the DM and clicking the new Blend icon would start the invite process. These suggested feeds of Reels will be based on each person’s activity on Instagram, which can include the Reels they individually watch and interact with. And when a couple of friends join a Blend, the Reels shared in the chat will be informed, and the Blend gets updated for everyone in the chat if it is a group chat or DM.

Each user in the chat has an option to either stay in the blend and also have an option to opt out at any time per their preference.

(Image credit: Nandika Ravi/ Android Central)

As noted, the feature was first announced a couple of weeks ago, and while some users started experiencing the feature the same week, other users have started witnessing the new Blend icon last week, including in regions like the U.S. and Canada. It appears to be a phased rollout, and if you are not seeing the option yet, you could soon be having it in the coming days or weeks.

Meanwhile, Instagram has also introduced not a feature but an entirely new app, dubbed Edits for Android and iOS platforms, late last month. It is the company’s take on Byte Dance’s CapCut as it features advanced editing tools like clip-level precision, green screen feature, and AI image animation. It further allows content creators to see their real-time stats, including viewer engagement on Reels. It was initially announced in January, but the global rollout began last month.