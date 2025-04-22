What you need to know

Instagram launches its own video editing app dubbed "Edits" globally to all Android and iOS users.

The app has advanced editing tools like clip-level precision, along with creative tools like green screen and AI image animation.

This app allows creators to see real-time stats, like viewer engagement on Reels, to help them understand if their reel was a hit or a miss.

Instagram has launched its new video editing app today (April 22) to all Android and iOS users globally. The Edits app brings with it a whole host of free editing features, along with creative tools that will help creators make reels and edit on the go, without having to switch between other editing apps and Instagram.

The Edits app was teased by Instagram head Adam Mosseri back in January when TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance, which also owns a video Editing app called CapCut, were made unavailable in the U.S. for a brief period.

Meta wanted to capitalize by launching a CapCut-like Edits app to its users, just as it chose to launch Threads after Elon Musk took over X (previously Twitter). After a two-month delay from its original February launch target, the Edits app has finally arrived.

(Image credit: Instagram)

The app streamlines the editing process for creators by giving them access to tools that can adjust video resolution, frame rate, and dynamic range in a video.

Much like Instagram, the Edits app also has various fonts and dynamic text animations with customizable colors that can be added to videos. Additionally, users can access licensed music, sound effects, voiceovers, and video filters to enhance the overall look and sound of their Reel.

The app description indicates that users can enhance audio to make voices clearer and remove background noise, as well. Plus, Edits gives creators access to additional tools like touch-up, green screen, and AI image animation to help them bring their ideas to life.

(Image credit: Instagram)

What sets Edits apart is that it gives creators a live dashboard where they get to see real-time insights on how their videos are performing online, with stats including engagement, clicks, and average view duration. This helps creators gauge whether their idea meshed with followers or if they have to change their strategy for future content.

The Edits app doesn't leave any watermarks behind when you export or save an edited video through the app, making it easy for users to share videos on competing social media platforms.

The Edits app is free and is available for download via the Play Store and App Store.