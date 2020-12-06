The Samsung UN55NU6900FXZA 55-inch 4K Smart TV is down to $349.99 at Best Buy. That's $50 off its regular price, and it's still going for that $400 price at some other retailers like Target. While this is an older TV from 2018, the screen still has a lot of great features.

Save Big Samsung UN55NU6900FXZA 55-inch 4K Smart TV Supports several HDR formats including HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG. Has 4K resolution and 4K upscaling. Includes HDR content as well. Two 10W speakers, several connectivity options including two HDMI inputs and USB input. $349.99 $400.00 $50 off See at Best Buy

This is a great TV for the price. It has a ton of awesome features, including Samsung's PurColor technology that allows for millions of shades of color so you always get a great, vibrant picture. The image quality allows for great contrast so you can discern lifelike details whether you're watching the brightest of the darkest scenes.

Samsung's TV has a UHD Engine that helps with whatever content you're watching. Not only do you get native 4K resolution, you can upsale content that's not 4K to 4K. The engine even helps enhance the contrast. The TV also suppoorts multiple versions of HDR formats including HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG. It meets the CTA HDR-Compatible definition. HDR mixed with a TV of sufficient brightness means you get the best possible image quality.

Sync the TV to your Wi-Fi and your mobile devices for smart functionality. You can access and control the content on screen straight from your phone, which is pretty convenient. Samsung's smart platform also gives you simple access to your favorite streaming apps like Netflix and Hulu. Samsung's Tizen voice assistant is also built into this set so you can control a lot of the features with some simple vocal commands.

Other smart features include several advanced Screen Mirroring technologies like Apple AirPlay 2, Miracast, and SmartThings. Use the V-chip for parental controls as well, keeping tabs on what your kids watch and for how long.

The TV has a Motion Rate of 120 and two full-range 10W speakers for some decently full sound. It also has multiple connectivity options including two HDMI inputs and a USB input.