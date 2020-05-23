To be the best, you have to learn from the best. You can't expect to be great at something purely by self-guidance—we all need a bit of a push and some pieces of priceless wisdom from people who are experts in their field. And you might think that you can only get expert instruction from learning institutions, but there is now a platform that boasts an almost bottomless library of video lessons straight from the pros.
Enter: Big Think Edge. Ideal for aspiring entrepreneurs and anyone needing inspiration for their next big idea, the series of lessons included in the platform are created by educators and taught by world-class experts, including Malcolm Gladwell, Ariana Huffington, and Elon Musk (don't worry, he won't dispense advice on how to name children).
Here's a sneak peek:
Trusted by the world's most recognized future-thinking companies like Pfizer, Citi, and Disney, the video lessons included in the collection will equip you with the most important skills of the 21st century. Expect to learn things like emotional intelligence, problem-solving, and critical thinking, all of which can help fuel your personal and professional growth. With a subscription, you receive three exclusive lessons each week, as well as access to live-stream Q&As with renowned experts.
Ready to learn from Ivy-league professors, entrepreneurs, and Nobel Prize winners for the rest of your days? Pick up a lifetime subscription to Big Think Edge, which, according to a review, is "TED Talk on steroids," for only $159.99—36 percent off the usual cost of $250.
