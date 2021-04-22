The final Android 12 Developer Preview was released yesterday, with features like new app launch animations, better camera support for third-party apps, and improved haptics.

So far in the developer preview cycle we've already seen or heard of forthcoming features like one-handed mode, improved notifications, and more transparent privacy controls.

If you have a Pixel 3 or newer Pixel device, you can flash this early look at Android 12.

Have you done so?

Do you plan on doing so?

Which phone are you going to try it out on?

We want to hear from you — Have you've already downloaded the Android 12 developer preview? What have you liked (or disliked) so far? Let us know!

Join the conversation in the forums!