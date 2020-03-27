As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Google is offering support to help mitigate one of the side-effects, the economic devastation that inevitably befell small businesses as a result of lockdown orders. CEO Sundar Pichai today announced a commitment of at least $800 million to help small and medium businesses, health organizations governments, and health workers.

Here's what Google is offering:

$250 million in ad grants aimed at helping government health agencies and the WHO more easily disseminate information about the coronavirus.

$20 million in ad grants to NGO and community financial institutions who offer financial aid and relief funds for SMBs affected.

A $200 million investment fund that will support NGOs and financial institutions around the world to help provide small businesses with access to capital.

$340 million for Google Ads credits aimed at SMBs who have had active accounts over the past year. It'll be valid through the end of 2020. The aim is to make it easier for those businesses to reach prospective customers with reduced cash flow.

$20 million in Google Cloud credits for academics and researchers who are working on treatments and therapies.

The company will also help boost production for face masks and other PPE as well as ventilators to aid medical workers.

Over the past few weeks, tech companies have lent their hands to communities affected by the coronavirus. Facebook has partnered with the WHO to disseminate information over WhatsApp, streaming companies are reducing their default quality to alleviate internet strain, and Apple is donating millions of masks to European healthcare professionals.

"In addition to these commitments, we also increased the gift match Google offers every employee annually to $10,000 from $7,500. That means our employees can now give $20,000 to organizations in their communities, in addition to the $50 million Google.org has already donated," Sundar Pichai concluded. "Together, we'll continue to help our communities—including our businesses, educators, researchers, and nonprofits—to navigate the challenges ahead."

