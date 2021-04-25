Winter is over, and you know what that means! That's right... allergies! Hooray! The outside world might be torturing you, but your home should be a place of comfort without the constant irritation from pollen and dander. Grab Samsung's Cube smart air purifier while it's down to a low price of $349 at Amazon. The average street price for this air purifier is around $550. It can sometimes go above $600, and the other color available on Amazon is currently $620. The drop to $349 is a huge chunk off, and it has only ever dropped this low once before.

The Samsung Cube uses a three-layer True HEPA filtration system. That means you won't have to worry about 99.97% of ultrafine dust, pet dander, or allergens in the air. It also has an activated carbon filter that can remove toxic gases and remove bad odors.

Despite all that work, the Cube stays relatively quiet. You won't hear it working even while it is working. As it takes in the bad air and purifies it, it releases pure air without creating a cold draft around the room. That's important because it means you can keep the purifier in your bedroom and nearby without making it unnecessarily cold.

There is an easy-to-read digital display that can give you all the feedback on your air quality that you need. The air quality sensor uses best-in-class lasers that can monitor the air particles around the room and tell you exactly what you need to know.

The air purifier does have smart features. You can add it to your home's Wi-Fi network and smart home ecosystem. Control it with your smartphone and your voice using Samsung's own voice assistant Bixby. If you already have a different device you can control it with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.