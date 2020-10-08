I invoked this benefit for the first time when I was in Kuala Lumpur on business, staying at the Le Méridien. I had brought my wife and nine-month-old son along to see the city and enjoy the hotel while I was at work each day. From Malaysia, we had non-refundable AirAsiaX tickets from Kuala Lumpur to Busan, Korea. The day before our flight, my son awoke with a terrible cough. We decided a trip to Korea may not serve his best interests and it was time to send my wife and son back home to Japan and our doctor. I called Chase at 3:00 a.m. Eastern Time to inquire about having the AirAsia tickets to Busan covered by the benefit. Within 10 minutes I had an email requesting the canceled plane ticket itinerary, a doctor's note and the credit card statement showing where the tickets were purchased. Soon after, I confirmed the benefit administrator had received my documentation and I was told a $625 credit would be issued back to my Sapphire Preferred card. That was pretty fantastic! Related: Your guide to Chase's trip insurance coverage 2. Baggage Delay Insurance (up to $500 per trip) If your checked bag is delayed by more than six hours, you can be reimbursed up to $100 per day for up to five days for essential purchases like toiletries and clothing. My mother's checked suitcase did not arrive on Air Canada's flight from Toronto to Tokyo. I immediately called Chase from Narita International Airport (NRT) to inquire about this benefit. I was told to get a baggage delayed report from the baggage service counter and then to keep receipts for any essentials she purchased, up to $100 a day for five days or until the suitcase arrived. The suitcase was finally delivered to my Japanese address four days later. In the meantime, we took full advantage of the benefit, with my mom buying $400 worth of clothes, shoes and toiletries to get around Japan during her stay. I sent the benefit administrator a baggage delayed report, a courier note when the bag was finally dropped off, receipts for my mom's purchases and the credit card statement showing I had paid for her ticket. Since she had flown on an award ticket, I had only paid for the fees with my Sapphire Preferred card (and not the whole fare). I was nervous this would make us ineligible for the perk, but a short time later we received a $400 check to cover the expenses. Along these same lines, you may be eligible for up to $3,000 in lost luggage coverage. However, this benefit requires you to produce almost all of your original receipts for items over $25, making it much harder to get full value.

3. Trip Delay Reimbursement (up to $500 per ticket) Have you ever been on the last flight of the day to your destination only to have it canceled? If it's due to weather or any other cause that allows the carrier to deflect blame, you might get a preferred rate from the local airport hotel or be out of luck altogether. Either way you'll likely be forced to pay out of pocket. If your common carrier travel is delayed more than 12 hours or requires an overnight stay, Chase Sapphire Preferred covers you and your family for up to $500 per ticket of non-reimbursed expenses such as meals and lodging. Thankfully, I've never had to put this benefit to use, but knowing I could stay in a nice place for free would make the situation a bit more tolerable.