New phones aren't cheap, and it's only natural to want to protect your investment. Quality cases are important, but you don't want to forfeit style, and sustainability is also a key factor in choosing your new accessories. Enter Incipio! They have just released a full line of cases for the new Samsung S21 series, and to celebrate we've partnered with them to give away not only an S21+ 5G, but a bundle of cases to keep it safe too! The winner will get to choose a case from the Organicore, Duo, and Grip lines. Scroll down for details and to get your entries in!
The Prize
One winner will take home a Samsung S21+ 5G and Incipio case collection!
The Giveaway
Due to sponsor restrictions, this giveaway is for our readers in the US and Canada only. Enter using the widget below. There are multiple ways to enter, each with varying point values. Complete all the tasks for maximum entries and your best shot at winning! Keep in mind that all winning entries are verified and if the task was not completed or cannot be verified, a new winner will be chosen.
The giveaway is open through March 1, 2021, and the winner will be announced right here shortly after the closing date. Good luck!
Win a Samsung S21+ 5G and the Incipio case collection!
By entering you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
