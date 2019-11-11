These days, having a robot vacuum isn't so much a luxury as it is a necessity. We're all busy people, and having the ability to automize some of your home tasks can be life changing! Roborock vacuums are exceptionally good robot vacuums that perform just as well as other brands on the market, but without the hefty pricetag that some other brands bring with them. They offer powerful suction, offer a range of smart abilities, and seriously just make your life more convenient.
We're big fans of these powerful little machines, and we know you will be too, so we've teamed up with Roborock to give away six of these powerful units to our readers! Scroll down for details and to enter!
The Prizes
Six winners will take home a Roborock S6 or S4 robot vacuum from Roborock (3 winners per model)!
The Rules
There are multiple chances to enter with the widget at the bottom of this post. Complete all of the tasks in the widget for maximum entries and your best shot at winning! Keep in mind that all winning entries are verified and if the task was not completed or cannot be verified, a new winner will be chosen. The giveaway is open until November 21st, and the winners will be announced right here in the widget shortly after the closing date. The giveaway is open to the U.S. only.
Good luck, everyone!
Win an intelligent robot vacuum from Roborock & Android Central!
By entering you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.
Fall in love with this vacuum
Roborock S6
A long-lasting robot vacuum for your whole house
It runs up to 180 minutes at a time and can be controlled using Alexa or the Mi Home app. The different modes provide a thorough cleaning, and it looks great, too!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
