Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available. The Chase Sapphire Reserve has received plenty of attention since its debut back in 2016 – that's in no small part due to the 3x points it earns on travel and dining purchases worldwide. Although it earns 2x on these same purchases, the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card remains a top pick, especially for those new to the award travel game. The great thing about this is that Chase has a very generous definition of what counts as travel. How Chase Defines Travel

We've established that earning 2x and 3x points on travel and dining, respectively, with the Chase Sapphire Preferred and Reserve is pretty impressive. But how do you know if a given purchase qualifies? While the dining half of the equation is relatively straightforward — all restaurants and even some bars that don't serve food should earn bonus points, as should delivery services such as Seamless — on the surface it's less clear what counts as a travel purchase. Luckily, the answer is pretty much everything. Here's how "travel" is defined, according to Chase's website Merchants in the travel category include airlines, hotels, motels, timeshares, campgrounds, car rental agencies, cruise lines, travel agencies, discount travel sites, and operators of passenger trains, buses, taxis, limousines, ferries, toll bridges and highways, and parking lots and garages. Compared to other credit cards' bonus categories, this one is extremely generous. While cards such as the American Express® Gold Card and The Platinum Card® from American Express offer bonus points for airfare purchases made directly with the airline, the Chase Sapphire Preferred and Sapphire Reserve cards let you earn a bonus on virtually every trip-related charge — from hotels and airfare to cruises, tolls and even parking fees. This includes Uber and Airbnb purchases as well.