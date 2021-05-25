Ever since Google started leaning into AR, it has been building fun, unique, and somewhat hard-to-discover services to showcase this technology across its services.
One of our favorite examples of Google's AR whimsy is its incorporation of 3D animals and AR objects into its search app on mobile. With just a simple Google search and your phone's camera, you can invite poisonous insects, planets from our solar system, or even long-extinct dinosaurs into your personal space — and it looks like they're really there!
At Google's I/O developer conference last week, the company also introduced new 3D versions of famous athletes like Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, tennis phenom Naomi Osaka, and soccer champion Megan Rapinoe.
With so many cool people, places, and things that you can transport to your space, it's hard to pick a favorite — but we're going to ask you anyway.
