The Minger Govee 16.4-foot waterproof wireless smart app-controlled LED light strip kit is down to $14.78 with code WEHZL3GH on Amazon. You're getting the kit for a super low price thanks to a direct price drop to around $25 and the extra bonus from the coupon code. It normally sells for $29 and has never gone this low before.

This light strip kit is super easy to use. It comes with an adapter and a Wi-Fi controller along with the LED strip, and that's all you need. You'll be able to connect to a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network and from there use the Govee Home app to change the colors, set the mood, or sync the strip with your music using the built-in mic. The remote control lets you turn it on or off from anywhere, and the timer function gives you a way to wake up to your favorite colors. s It is also compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa smart home systems, so you can change the colors, make them brighter, and more with just your voice. Users give this strip 3.9 stars based on 189 reviews.

