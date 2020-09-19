If it's time to upgrade your TV to something bigger and better, Woot's one-day sale on refurbished TVs has a selection of different models to save on today only that you need to check out, including options from Samsung, Sony, Polaroid, and Element.

Almost all of the TVs in today's sale are factory reconditioned, and though they may not be brand new, they've each been inspected and tested to ensure they're in proper working condition. Oftentimes, you can barely tell a difference between the two conditions. Plus, Woot includes a 90-day warranty with the purchase. Prices start at $74.99, though there's no telling how long these TVs will last so be sure to shop soon; two options have already sold out.

One of the most affordable models in today's sale is Polaroid's 40T2F-RM 40-inch 1080P Smart TV. This is the only brand new TV in the sale and currently it's more than 25% off its full price, bringing it down to just $169.99. There's an even more affordable TV from Element, the Element 24-inch 720p HDTV (ELEFT2416-RB-RM), which is now on sale for $74.99. This is the only non-smart TV in the sale, but it could make a good pick for the guest room or the kid's room. With a streaming device like the Amazon Fire TV Stick, you can add smart functionality for less than $50.

Meanwhile, for those with more in their budget to spend on a TV today, models like the Samsung Q900 QLED Smart 8K UHD TV offer one of the best pictures on the market. There are 65-inch and 82-inch options on sale today from $2,299.99.

There are even more TVs on sale which weren't mentioned in our post above, so be sure to visit Woot for a look at the complete sale. Woot generally charges $6 per order for shipping, though you can score free shipping on any order there when you sign in with an Amazon Prime membership before checking out. If you've never been a Prime member before, you can start a free 30-day trial today to earn free shipping on your orders at Woot and Amazon, along with access to all of Prime's perks including the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, free Kindle eBooks, and more.