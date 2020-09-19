If it's time to upgrade your TV to something bigger and better, Woot's one-day sale on refurbished TVs has a selection of different models to save on today only that you need to check out, including options from Samsung, Sony, Polaroid, and Element.
Almost all of the TVs in today's sale are factory reconditioned, and though they may not be brand new, they've each been inspected and tested to ensure they're in proper working condition. Oftentimes, you can barely tell a difference between the two conditions. Plus, Woot includes a 90-day warranty with the purchase. Prices start at $74.99, though there's no telling how long these TVs will last so be sure to shop soon; two options have already sold out.
Today only
Samsung and Sony TVs
Woot is having a one-day sale on refurbished TVs from various brands, including Samsung, Sony, Polaroid, and Element. Each model includes a 90-day warranty or longer.
Prices Vary
One of the most affordable models in today's sale is Polaroid's 40T2F-RM 40-inch 1080P Smart TV. This is the only brand new TV in the sale and currently it's more than 25% off its full price, bringing it down to just $169.99. There's an even more affordable TV from Element, the Element 24-inch 720p HDTV (ELEFT2416-RB-RM), which is now on sale for $74.99. This is the only non-smart TV in the sale, but it could make a good pick for the guest room or the kid's room. With a streaming device like the Amazon Fire TV Stick, you can add smart functionality for less than $50.
Meanwhile, for those with more in their budget to spend on a TV today, models like the Samsung Q900 QLED Smart 8K UHD TV offer one of the best pictures on the market. There are 65-inch and 82-inch options on sale today from $2,299.99.
There are even more TVs on sale which weren't mentioned in our post above, so be sure to visit Woot for a look at the complete sale. Woot generally charges $6 per order for shipping, though you can score free shipping on any order there when you sign in with an Amazon Prime membership before checking out. If you've never been a Prime member before, you can start a free 30-day trial today to earn free shipping on your orders at Woot and Amazon, along with access to all of Prime's perks including the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, free Kindle eBooks, and more.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Foldables are finally good enough to actually spend money on
Foldable phones have come a long way in 18 months, and now with the Galaxy Z Fold 2, we have no major flaws, no shortchanged specs and no hurdles still to overcome. Now is the tipping point when foldables start to actually become worthy of your wallet.
Want an Oculus Quest 2? Here's where to buy one!
The Oculus Quest 2 was announced at Facebook Connect 2020. Here's how to preorder the hottest new wireless VR system around!
Fitness apps and wearables are great, as long as you aren't in a wheelchair
Plenty of people with mobility issues want to buy fitness-based wearables, myself included. Right now they shouldn't because it seems like no company wants their money bad enough to work for it.
Keep your Samsung Galaxy Tab A protected with these cases
There are a lot of cases for the Galaxy Tab A that aim to keep your device protected while looking good at the same time. We have found the best options that money can buy while keeping the Tab A safe from life.