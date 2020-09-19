The Chase Sapphire Preferred can't compete with the Reserve when it comes to perks such as the annual travel credit and the return on bonus-category spending, but this card still could make more sense for you. Lower annual fee The first advantage of the Sapphire Preferred is the most obvious: a significantly lower annual fee. The Sapphire Reserve costs $550 per year while the Preferred costs only $95. Of course, it's worth keeping in mind that the Sapphire Reserve offers a $300 annual travel credit, which effectively lowers the cost to just $250 per year — a $155 premium over the Sapphire Preferred. If you'll be spending at least $300 on travel in a year anyway, it could be worth paying more for the Reserve. If that fee doesn't seem manageable, the Sapphire Preferred Card is a very worthwhile alternative. In fact, I've held off on upgrading my own Chase Sapphire Preferred to the Chase Sapphire Reserve this year in light of the coronavirus pandemic and my limited travel spending in 2020. The Preferred's elevated sign-up bonus The Chase Sapphire Preferred currently wins out over the Chase Sapphire Reserve by offering a higher sign-up bonus. Right now, you'll earn 80,000 points after you spend $4,000 in the first three months. TPG values Ultimate Rewards points at 2 cents each, meaning this bonus is worth up to $1,600. By comparison, the Reserve is offering 50,000 points after you hit $4,000 in spend within the first three months, which is worth only $1,000. Here's the caveat: you can only receive one bonus from a Chase Sapphire card within 48 months, which means you need to choose carefully. The additional $600 in value you'll get with the Preferred's sign-up bonus is a compelling reason to apply for it over the Reserve. If you decide that you would get more value with the Reserve card's features, you can always request an upgrade later down the line. Same access to Ultimate Rewards transfer partners Even though it doesn't offer all the same premium benefits, the Sapphire Preferred Card offers identical transfer benefits to the Reserve card. No matter which card you choose, you'll be able to move your Ultimate Rewards points (earned both through the sign-up bonus and through spending) to the program's airline and hotel partners at a 1:1 ratio. Chase's airline partners give you access to all three of the top alliances (Oneworld, Star Alliance and SkyTeam), so you'll have a strong variety of options for putting your points to use.