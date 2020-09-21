The Samsung QN75Q60R 75-inch 4K HDR smart TV is available for just $1199.99 as one of Amazon's daily deals. That's around $300 lower than it's been selling for there recently. As it's a deal of the day, the price is only available today or until sold out. Given that this is a 2019 model from Samsung's lineup that has since been discontinued for the 2020 models, it's likely very limited in supply.

The TV has a Quantum Processor with a 4K resolution that includes HD upscaling of content. The Quantum HDR 4X technology also helps fine-tune colors for vivid images. Use the Real Game Enhancer feature if you play video games to help reduce artifacts and tearing so you can fully immerse yourself in the action. It also has a Motion Rate of 240Hz and wide viewing angles both horizontally and vertically.

The smart functions of the TV give you a lot of control. You can use Samsung's built-in smart platform to access your favorite streaming programs. It even has Samsung Bixby built-in so you can control the TV with your voice, though you can connect to other smart home platforms, too. That includes Samsung's SmartThings platform for monitoring your home as well as things like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant so you can use a voice assistant you're already familiar with. It also supports Apple's AirPlay 2 for quickly mirroring content from Apple devices.

The Q60R is designed with aesthetics in mind. It has cable management in the back so you don't have to worry about unsightly cords. The sleek appearance goes full circle, too, so it looks good even from the back. Plus, you can activate Ambient Mode for when you aren't using the TV. It turns that blank screen into a useful part of the room with enhanced visuals or news you can view at a glance.

The WhatToWatch review gave the smaller version of the Samsung Q60R 4K TV 4.5 stars out of 5.