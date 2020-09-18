From video editing to web design, Adobe makes some of the best creative software around. If you want to master these tools, the All-Inclusive 2020 Adobe CC Essentials Course Bundle provides 55 hours of essential training. Right now, it's just $49.99.
Creative professionals love Adobe apps because they have cutting-edge features. But if you are just starting out, it helps to have some expert guidance.
Through 15 courses, this bundle takes you through every major app in Adobe Creative Cloud.
Along the way, you learn how to manage photos in Lightroom, edit images with Photoshop, and design logos with Illustrator. The course on InDesign focuses on print layouts, while the Premiere Pro and After Effects courses are essential for video editors.
You also discover how to build websites with Dreamweaver, craft interfaces with Adobe XD, create social media content with Spark, and much more.
Worth $1,485, the training comes from the highly-rated Academy of Film, Fashion and Design. With this deal, you get the entire library for just $49.99.
