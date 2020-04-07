In this time of social distancing, you may find yourself with a moderate case of cabin fever. If the isolation is getting to you, why not try to keep your mind occupied by learning a new technical skill that can take your farther in your career?
With the 2020 Complete Google Apps Script Course, you'll explore the fundamentals of Google Apps Script (a rapid application development platform) and harness the full power of G-Suite Apps for websites.
21 hours of comprehensive instruction will melt away the monotony and teach you everything you need to go from beginner to expert Google App scripter. Add functionality to your G-Suite Apps and make them work better for your business with automation, report generation, email interaction and much more.
This course begins with a JavaScript refresher and includes 16 project sites for you to build. Lifetime access to this course also allows you to learn at your own pace and ensures that you can continue building your skills long after social distancing comes to an end.
Each lesson in the 2020 Complete Google Apps Script Course is taught by Laurence Svekis, an educator in web development and digital marketing strategy since 2002. Svekis is well-versed in HTML, CSS, JavaScript, JQuery, Bootstrap, PHP, MySQL, and has a passion for anything related to web application development. With this course, you can rest assured that you are learning world-class techniques as you join the ranks as one of Svekis' 500,000+ online students.
Oh, and did we mention it's on sale? Pick up the 2020 Complete Google Apps Script Course right now for just $16, more than 90% off the usual price.
Prices subject to change.
