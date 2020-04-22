Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.

But as always, there are tricks to keep in mind in order to be a Chase Sapphire Preferred power user. Be sure to follow these steps to make the most of your card after it arrives in the mail:

Having an authorized user on your Sapphire Preferred account lets you earn points faster and makes it easier to hit the card's $4,000 spending threshold to earn the current 60,000-point sign-up bonus. It takes less than a minute to add an authorized user online, and there are a ton of ways to maximize Chase points.

Related reading: Adding your kids as authorized users to your credit cards

2. Add your card to takeout and delivery apps

By adding the Chase Sapphire Preferred to delivery services such as Seamless and Grubhub, you'll maximize your point-earning ability, since you get 2x points on all dining purchases. If you have other cards that earn extra points for dining, such as the American Express® Gold Card, you may want to use those cards instead. Regardless, be sure to add your CSP to dining rewards programs to earn bonus miles for eating at restaurants.

Now that we're all at home because of coronavirus, I've been ordering delivery on the nights when I don't feel like cooking. It's important to maximize those purchases to rack up as many points as possible.

3. Set the CSP as your default for future travel purchases

When you pay for travel with the Sapphire Preferred, you'll earn 2 points for every dollar spent, even on expenses such as E-ZPass tolls and monthly parking. Based on TPG's valuations, this equals a 4% return on spending.

Make sure you also add your CSP to your Uber account so you get 2x points and no foreign transaction fees when using Uber abroad. Chase defines travel very broadly, counting "airlines, hotels, motels, timeshares, campgrounds, car rental agencies, cruise lines, travel agencies, discount travel sites, operators of passengers trains, buses, taxis, limos, ferries, tolls, bridges, highways, and parking lots and garages" as travel for 2x points on the CSP.

Although we may not be traveling right now, going ahead and keeping this card top-of-mind for future travel purchases (including deals for 2021 travel that will likely pop up in the near future) will ensure you're getting the most bang for your buck.

4. Update your rental car profile