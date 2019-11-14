Stress management is crucial if you want to tackle high volumes of work efficiently, and meditation is one of the easiest ways to handle stress. It may seem counterintuitive, but the more work you have, the more time you should set aside for meditation, and Aura will help you find the right meditation sessions for your busy schedule. In fact, you can sign up for a lifetime premium Aura subscription for 83% off.
Aura is a guided meditation app that uses machine learning to deliver you personalized meditations based on your needs, so the more you use it, the better each session will get. You’ll be sent a 3-minute guided meditation session each day to help you battle stress and anxiety, but you can also take your mental health a step further by completing 3, 7, or 10-minute sessions depending on how hectic your schedule is. If you find one meditation you particularly enjoy, you can save it to your phone and play it again whenever you want.
On top of its library of meditations, Aura also provides plenty of wellness content including life coaching sessions, personal stories, and music, which will help guide you through your mental health journey. Finally, Aura features a mood tracker that lets you record your mood each time you use it, so you can view how much you’ve improved throughout the year at a quick glance.
Tackling stress and anxiety can be tough, but Aura’s AI-backed guided meditations are here to help. You can get a lifetime subscription today for $79.99, or 83% off.
Don’t wait for Black Friday—you can get these top-sellers at deep discounts today!
Prices subject to change
What's MediaTek? The processor running your Amazon Echo, and much more
You're probably using MediaTek devices every day ... you just don't know it. And once you do, you may have a greater appreciation of what this company is capable of.
YouTube now requires marking whether your content is kid-safe or not
After a settlement with the FTC and NY Attorney General, YouTube now requires content creators worldwide to classify their videos or channel as 'made for kids' or 'not made for kids.'
Did anyone buy the smaller Pixel 4?
The Pixel 4 XL is the Google phone that's been getting the most love and attention this year, so we want to know — did anyone buy the smaller and more affordable Pixel 4?
The best Bluetooth speakers to pair with your Amazon Echo Input
The Amazon Echo Input can do some great things for Alexa users — but in order to make it really shine, you'll need some great Bluetooth speakers to go with it.