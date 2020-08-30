Starting education early can give your kids a head start in life. It's also a great way to keep them entertained at home. The Learning Apps Bundle covers both bases, with lifetime access to 50 educational apps for just $19.99.

Parenting during lockdown is not easy. Games and TV can provide some respite, but you probably don't want your kids playing Fortnite every hour of the day.

Learning Apps offers a great alternative. This collection of learning tools covers all ages, from toddlers to teens. Each app focuses on a different subject, and your kids pick up knowledge through fun games.

To get started, you simply sign in and choose a topic. Some of the options include grammar, comprehension, colors, animals, geography, and math.

Being designed specifically for kids, the Learning Apps are colorful and free from ads. Just as importantly, you don't have to spend anything more to unlock features.

The apps are available to download on Android and iOS. With one subscription, you can install apps on up to four devices.

Normally priced at $100, lifetime access is now 80% off MSRP at $19.99.

Prices subject to change

