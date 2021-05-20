After being strongly adamant about hosting an in-person event this year, IFA organizers have announced that the trade show has been canceled. This comes after a full-scale return was scheduled this September.

There simply are now too many uncertainties. Therefore, right now it has become near impossible for anyone to responsibly plan their participation in any trade show.

IFA organizers were confident that the show would go on "with the world on course to emerge from the pandemic." Now they are backpedaling on their decision to the ongoing pandemic.

That said, IFA plans to finally have its full-scale return in 2022. Berlin Photo Week and SHIFT Mobility will continue this year as planned.

The news comes during Google's fully virtual Google I/O 2021 conference, where the company has announced the latest updates to the Android 12 beta and the new Wear OS by Samsung and Google.

Meanwhile, another major trade show, Mobile World Congress, has not indicated any plans to cancel the event, currently scheduled for June. That's despite the growing number of companies that have opted out of an in-person showing. The show will be partially virtual, and in-person attendees will have to abide by various health guidelines.

Like CES and MWC, IFA is a consumer electronics trade show where large brands gather to show off their latest products. Some of the best Android phones and accessories get announced at the show, along with many other consumer products.

With any luck, many of the large trade shows will have the opportunity to fully return in 2022.