With Apple TV Plus and Disney Plus finally launching in living rooms and across all of our mobile phones, tablets, computers, and anywhere else you can watch, you might be wondering how to earn the most rewards now that you are adding yet another subscription to your ever-growing list.

While Apple will no doubt recommend Apple Card's 3% Daily Cash for Apple TV+ and other card companies market their partnerships or rewards with Disney+, there is one card out there that earns consistently higher than almost anyone. Even better, it not only earns more for Apple TV+ and Disney+ but for almost every streaming subscription you have. That card is the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, which earns cardholders an unbeatable 6% cash back on streaming subscriptions.

The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

I have been using the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express for about six years now and, while it has always had one of the most compelling rewards programs of any card I've used, the addition of 6% cash back on streaming services is a fantastic idea that makes this card even better.

The full list of streaming services that are included in the rewards program are:

Amazon Music Unlimited

Apple Music

Apple TV+

AT&T NowAudible

CBS All Access

Disney+

ESPN+

Fubo TV

HBO Now

Hulu

iHeartRadio

Kindle Unlimited

MLB.TV

NBA League Pass

Netflix

NHL.TV

Pandora

Prime Video

Showtime

Sling TV

SiriusXM Streaming and Satellite

Spotify

Stitcher

YouTube Music Premium

YouTube Premium

YouTube TV

While Disney+ is currently not listed on the American Express website, we did confirm with them that Disney+ is included in the rewards program.