Whether it be for reading phone reviews, seeing how the latest smart home tech compares, or chatting with other members in the forums, we have a lot of people that regularly visit Android Central for a myriad of reasons.

We're happy to have you here no matter what it is you're doing, but what we would like to know is how you choose to visit AC when you do.

Someone recently popped this question in our forums and this is how some of you responded.