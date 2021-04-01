"Google is not a hardware company!" How many times have we heard this (or said this) in the past? Google is great at providing free or low-cost software and services, but it always seems to stumble and gets in its own way when it tries its hand at making devices. From launching devices before features are ready (like Soli on the Pixel 4 series) to canceling beloved devices before their time is up, to just making some unforced errors, Google has certainly had its ups and downs in the hardware department over the years. However, one of Google's founding principles and guiding missions is to make the world's information accessible to all. A part of that is helping more people access that information more easily in the first place. A big part of this effort has and will continue to come in the form of free (to the end-user) services, but a growing area for this access is in the physical tools through which the world connects to Google's services. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more When Google first introduced Chromebooks 10 years ago, one of the most exciting things about the platform was the ability to get an (increasingly capable) computer for a fraction of the price that PCs and Macs were going for. The Pixel 3a showed us how great a sub $400 smartphone could really be. And now there are rumors that we are going to see an "a" version of Google's true wireless earbuds. I hope this means that Google is leaning more into the affordability angle because this is where its hardware efforts really pay off for consumers. Pixel "a" phones

The original Pixel Buds were overpriced and kind of a dud product (remember that axiom "hardware is hard"), but by most accounts, Google corrected many of its initial mistakes with the second generation Pixel Buds and made a product that many of us have loved using. The 2020 Pixel Buds are priced at $180, which, while not as expensive as some of the best wireless earbuds coming from Apple, Sennheiser, or Samsung, still cost more than most people want to pay for portable listening. There are plenty of great options under $150, and many of the best cheap wireless earbuds cost well under $100. This is why I'm thrilled at the reported rumors that Google is planning on releasing a pair of Pixel Buds "a" at some point this year. If that is indeed the name of the new devices, one can only hope that means that they will be priced more affordably than the regular Pixel Buds; dare I even speculate that they might be close to that $100 price point? If that were true, then you could potentially get a brand new Pixel 4a phone and a brand new pair of quality Pixel Buds "a" for under $500. That's pretty darn competitive. Add a sub $500 Chromebook to that, and you're all specced out for under $1,000.