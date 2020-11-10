The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5-inch Android tablet has dropped to $529.99 at Best Buy. The tablet more regularly sells for around $650 or even as much as $700 in some cases. Some of the other available colors, like the Rose Blush tablet, are going for as much as $730. That makes today's deal a potential savings of $200. You can also find this price on Amazon.

Play on Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5-inch Android tablet Has smart controls built in so you can control your TV, lights, and more. Lasts up to 15 hours on a full charge and has Quick Charge. Has 2560 x 1600 resolution, 256GB storage expandable with a microSD card, and the Android 9.0 operating system. $529.99 $650.00 $120 off See at Best Buy

When we reviewed the Galaxy Tab S6 in November 2019 we called it the "best tablet ever" and said it "has a gorgeous design, an amazing display, and the power to chew through anything you can throw at it." You can also see how it compares to the newest Tab S7 if you're considering going with the newer model.

The Tab S6 has a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with a pixel resolution of 2560 x 1600.It also has 256GB internal storage built in and an Octa-core processor that allows for fast multitasking, power efficiency, and a smooth response. If 256GB is not enough storage for you, you can expand that number with the microSD card slot. Amazon is having a sale on storage today that includes discounts up to 30% and has a wide variety of microSD cards you can choose from.

The battery on the tablet lasts for up to 15 hours when playing video. It's also equipped with fast charging so even when you've drained it, you can get back up and running in no time.

The Android 9.0 operating system lets you download all kinds of apps, games, movies, and more. You can sync it with your other Android devices and keep everything on the same page thanks to cloud integration. The tablet is also easy to secure with a fingerprint scanner that will open it up only to you. It's also a smart tablet and you can use it to control your entire smart home.