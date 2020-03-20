Google I/O 2018 signSource: Android Central

What you need to know

  • Google has canceled all of its I/O 2020 plans.
  • The company cites the ongoing concerns regarding COVID-19 Coronavirus as the reason.
  • Previously, Google was planning to host a livestream in place of a physical event.

It's official — Google I/O 2020 is no more. The reason? COVID-19 Coronavirus.

The news broke on March 20 via the Google Developers account on Twitter, with the company saying:

In reply to that initial tweet, Google continued with:

Right now, the most important thing all of us can do is focus our attention on helping people with the new challenges we all face. We'll continue to do everything we can to help our communities stay safe, informed, and connected.

On March 3, Google said it would be canceling its physical I/O 2020 event in place of a livestream so the show could still go on in a digital format. With this latest news, however, the event in its entirety is dead — livestream included.

This news isn't entirely surprising considering how rapidly the situation around COVID-19 is changing, but regardless, this is a big move on Google's part. With the livestream no longer taking place, it's likely the company will now publicize its announcements in the form of a press release or delay them until a later date.

While I/O is a developer-focused event, we were anticipating big unveilings of the Pixel 4a and further developments on Android 11.

