Google "G" logoSource: Android Central

What you need to know

  • Google has advised its employees in North America to work from their homes due to coronavirus concerns.
  • The search giant had previously instructed employees at its offices in Dublin, Seattle, and the San Francisco Bay Area to work remotely.
  • Several other tech giants, including Apple and Microsoft have also closed their offices temporarily and asked employees to work from home.

With an aim to limit the spread of the novel COVID-19 virus, Google recently canceled all large gatherings and nonessential employee travel. Its also encouraged its employees in its Washington State and California offices to work remotely. To safeguard its employees from the growing coronavirus outbreak, the search giant is now recommending all of its workers in North America to work from home until April 10.

As noted by Business Insider, the majority of the search giant's 100,000-plus employees worldwide are based in North America. However, the company's offices across North America will still remain open for employees who can do their work only from the office. Fortunately, no Google employee in North America has been confirmed to have caught the virus yet.

Save big with these deals from ExpressVPN, PureVPN & more

Just like several other large tech companies, Google has also announced that it will continue to compensate hourly contract workers, whose work hours will be reduced due to the decision. Additionally, a fund has been created to pay sick leave for contract workers who cannot come to work.

Coronavirus and tech: Ongoing list of event cancellations, disruptions, product delays, and more

Have you listened to this week's Android Central Podcast?

Android Central

Every week, the Android Central Podcast brings you the latest tech news, analysis and hot takes, with familiar co-hosts and special guests.

  • Subscribe in Pocket Casts: Audio
  • Subscribe in Spotify: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.