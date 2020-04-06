The sudden and swift outbreak of the coronavirus has forced millions of people to stay indoors—robbing them of their usual exercise routine and making it incredibly difficult to stay healthy and subsequently happy.

But when it comes to relieving stress and boosting your mood, taking care of your mind is just as important as taking care of your body. And the good news is that you don't need to spend an exorbitant amount of time or money on traditional meditation classes in order to get real results.

MindFi Mindfulness is an award-winning platform that will help you decompress and boost your focus anywhere and any time, and a lifetime subscription is currently on sale for over 85% off at just $39.

Crafted with both novice meditators and seasoned pros in mind, this streamlined app makes it easy to conquer the day ahead—thanks to a series of mindfulness and relaxation exercises crafted by top meditation experts and leading neuroscientists.

You'll be able to relax and recharge any time you want, and there are four different mindfulness modes based on your local time of day.

It's easy to take a quick break from the day with a silent breathing session by practicing short meditations to elevate your mood, and there are plenty of helpful tools and tricks that will keep you motivated and on-track to hit your goals.

Take care of your mind and stay happy during these uncertain times with a lifetime subscription to MindFi Mindfulness. Usually priced at over $360, a lifetime subscription to this mood-boosting app is just $39 today—over 85% off MSRP.

Prices are subject to change.