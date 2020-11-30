Did you know Cyber Monday is a day for deals? Of course you did! But apparently just having one big day for tech sales isn't enough for Best Buy because it just started a new sale. Deals within deals within deals. The Cyber Flash Sale kicked off this afternoon and will go through the end of the day and features a whole bunch of price drops on items that won't be on sale during the rest of the week, even as the company plans for an entire week of electronics savings.

This unique sale from Best Buy is only good for a few more hours. It expires tonight. Save tons on electronics from smart locks to 4K TVs to laptops and more. You might not see many of these prices again.

That promotional sale covering the 4th-generation August Smart Lock is definitely worth paying attention to. These locks are the newest from August and have not seen a lot of sales. You can get the lock by itself in silver or black for just $209.99. That's a $40 discount and one of the best savings we've ever seen.

All of the August Smart Lock deals also come with a free Lenovo Smart Clock Essential device. These are normally $50 by themselves, so you're getting some great value there. For example, Amazon has the smart lock at Best Buy's sale price but doesn't include the extra gear.

The Jabra Elite 75t true wireless earbuds are also on sale at Best Buy for $118.99. That's a $60 discount and a great deal. The earbuds have great sound, mic noise cancellation for clear communication, and up to 7.5 hours of battery life in the earbuds with another 28 hours from the charging case.

