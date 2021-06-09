Earlier this week at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), the fruit company made a whole host of announcements about updates to its core OS's like iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, as well as teasing new features for core apps like Apple Maps, Notes, and Music. But perhaps the most interesting announcement to us as Android users was the mention that Apple's FaceTime video calling service would be coming to Android; well, sort of.
To be fair, FaceTime is not something that most Android users need — we already have access to a ton of great teleconferencing apps. Everything from Google Meet and Google Duo to WhatsApp and Telegram have this capability and are cross-platform. You can simply download them onto any number of Android phones with great cameras, and away you go. So what's the big deal here?
For many, it's that our iPhone toting friends are more likely to actually call us more via FaceTime than they would be to download and use an equally good app like Google Duo. The fact that the experience is coming via a web link rather than a dedicated Android app might be seen as a slap in the face to some. Still, others see it as a step in the right direction.
What do you think about FaceTime coming to Android users?
Samsung’s Wear OS-powered Galaxy Watch 4 may not have a charger in the box
Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4 have been certified by 3C in China. The certification suggests the smartwatches will not include a charger in the box, at least in some markets.
The new Moto G Stylus gets a 5G upgrade for just $400, available June 14
After launching the Moto G Stylus (2021) in January, Motorola is releasing a new 5G variant of the phone with many of the same specs.
Google Pixel Buds 2020 review: AirPods for the Android world
For its second set of headphones, Google dropped quirks and just made a great pair of earbuds. The new Pixel Buds are one of the best true wireless headphones available.
These are the best USB-C hubs for your Chromebook
USB-C is here, but since almost everything you want to plug into a Chromebook uses something else, grab a USB-C hub and get back the ports you need!