American Express, Chase, and Citi have all announced card benefit updates with additional perks and bonuses on dozens of card products. These announcements last week came in response to changing spending behaviors brought on by the global pandemic.

For Amex, the updates are particularly appropriate for both The Platinum Card® from American Express as well as The Business Platinum Card® from American Express, two travel-focused cards that are not exactly the most relevant when few people are actually on the move.

The "Appreciation Credit" offer

In addition to individual offers for cardholders who call on the phone, Amex is also emailing select cardholders with offers of retention bonuses. These "appreciation credits" are statement credits following account renewal. For instance, several TPG staffers who have renewal dates from now through November 2020 received an email offering a $200 bonus on their Business Platinum cards.