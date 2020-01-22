It's a brand new year, and that means it's time to up your organization game so you can become more productive both at work and in your personal life. Here are five top-rated apps that will help you simplify and manage everything from your emails to your finances, and each one is available at a significant discount for a limited time.
MSRP: $3117 | Sale Price: $49 (98% off)
This universal file hub makes it easier than ever to stay on top of your files across multiple apps and devices. It's compatible with popular tools, like OneDrive, Slack, Outlook, and more, and it supports rich previews for over 100 different file types.
MSRP: $108 | Sale Price: $20 (81% off)
Running a small business? Forget all about double-bookings and endless back-and-forth with potential clients. Cogsworth is the smart scheduling platform that lets customers book your services through an mobile-friendly interface with easy-to-fill forms and more handy features.
MSRP: $180 | Sale Price: $30 (83% off)
This handy Gmail tool allows you to supercharge your email productivity, thanks to a variety of features that let you snooze your emails, jot down reminders, navigate your inbox, create templates, and more.
MSRP: $50 | Sale Price: $20 (60% off)
Stay on top of your finances with this powerful money management app that lets you organize all your accounts, budgets and bills in one place. Plus, it even lets you visualize your investments and cryptocurrencies in all world stock exchanges.
MSRP: $300 | Sale Price: $70 (76% off)
Increase your productivity across the board by efficiently managing your tasks and reminders within this best-selling online task manager, which helps you create powerful to-do lists and organize your ideas in a more efficient way.
Prices are subject to change.
